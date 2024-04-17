Watch Now


Asia Pacific Airlines on notice for $2.9 million FAA fine

Pacific island cargo carrier cited for numerous safety violations

Eric Kulisch
Asia Pacific Airlines operates a small fleet of Boeing 757-300 converted freighters. (Photo: Asia Pacific Airlines)

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a preliminary fine of $2.9 million against Aeromicronesia Inc., a cargo airline based in Guam that does business as Asia Pacific Airlines, for safety violations related to pilot training and equipment.

Asia Pacific Airlines provides scheduled and ad hoc charter service between Guam, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Palau and Honolulu. It has five Boeing 757-200 converted freighters on its registry, but two of them have been parked for more than three months, according to aircraft tracking sites.

The FAA last week alleged the airline used unqualified pilots on 163 flights between late December 2022 and Feb. 1, 2023, and operated 121 flights without oversight by an authorized person. The airline also operated 30 flights that didn’t comply with conditions and limitations when certain equipment was out of order. The agency also faulted Asia Pacific Airlines for failing to document engine monitoring and continually assess engine reliability used in extended-range operations over water.

Asia Pacific Airlines was grounded for three months early last year after the FAA revoked its operating authority. The company disputed allegations its pilots were not properly trained.


Asia Pacific Airlines has 30 days to respond to the proposed fine. The company could not be reached for comment by time of publication. President Adam Ferguson told trade journal ch-aviation that the airline complies with all safety requirements and that the fine was a surprise after the company thought it had resolved all concerns.  

The airline is a subsidiary of Tan Holdings Corp.

