Asia-US container rates climb in latest Freightos index

Ocean container rates on trans-Pacific Asia-U.S. services continued their December rise, ahead of a possible longshore strike and tariffs concerns in the new year.

The Freightos Baltic Index for the week ending Dec. 17 showed Asia-U.S. West Coast rates increased 10% to $4,301 per forty-foot equivalent unit. Asia-U.S. East Coast prices gained 13% to $5,814 per FEU.

“The pull-forward for the strike is likely exhausted by now as the pre-Jan. 15 arrival window has closed,” wrote Judah Levine, head of research for Freightos. “But President-elect Trump’s recent explicit backing of the International Longshoremen’s Association and its opposition to even semi-automation introductions at these ports may make a strike, or at least a prolonged one, much less likely to happen. Anticipation of tariff hikes next year is likely still driving some unseasonal volume strength, also reflected in reports of a shortage in reefer containers.”

In contrast, Asia-North Europe rates decreased 5% to $5,051 per FEU while Asia-Mediterranean prices fell 2% to $5,761 per FEU.



