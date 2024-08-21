ATRI launches cargo theft survey for brokers, carriers

The American Transportation Research Institute has launched a survey to study cargo theft in the trucking industry.

The survey will help better quantify cargo theft types, frequency, geography and commodities targeted, the nonprofit research organization said. Data collected will be confidential and used to help researchers better understand the issue.

“ATRI’s survey approach offers a confidential and anonymous way to collect loss data; through this research we intend to identify counter-strategies that motor carriers and freight brokers can use to combat the growing issue of cargo theft,” Vice President Jeffrey Short told FreightWaves in a statement.

Cargo theft has become so prevalent that it has caught the eyes of lawmakers. U.S. Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Calif., in June introduced the Safeguarding our Supply Chains Act, which aims to stop “the rampant theft within our nation’s supply chains.”