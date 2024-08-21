ATRI launches cargo theft survey for brokers, carriers

The American Transportation Research Institute has launched a survey to study cargo theft in the trucking industry.
The survey will help better quantify cargo theft types, frequency, geography and commodities targeted, the nonprofit research organization said. Data collected will be confidential and used to help researchers better understand the issue.
“ATRI’s survey approach offers a confidential and anonymous way to collect loss data; through this research we intend to identify counter-strategies that motor carriers and freight brokers can use to combat the growing issue of cargo theft,” Vice President Jeffrey Short told FreightWaves in a statement.
Cargo theft has become so prevalent that it has caught the eyes of lawmakers. U.S. Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Calif., in June introduced the Safeguarding our Supply Chains Act, which aims to stop “the rampant theft within our nation’s supply chains.”
The National Insurance Crime Bureau refers to annual cargo theft as “a $15 to $35 billion problem.” CargoNet, a cargo theft prevention and recovery network, found the average stolen shipment value in the first quarter of 2024 was $281,757.
More ATRI news:
ATRI report finds most women in trucking face harassment
ATRI releases June update to operational cost of trucking report
Loaded and Rolling: ATRI predatory towing data
Loaded and Rolling: ATRI finds congestion cost trucking $94.6B
Cargo theft has evolved over the years, ATRI said. No longer are thieves simply stealing cargo, they now enact elaborate schemes to make off with goods. The organization in May identified cargo theft as a research priority for 2024.
“Cargo theft is a pervasive issue that won’t go away without a collaborative effort,” Ben Banks, transportation company TCW vice president, said in an announcement. “With accurate cargo theft data, our industry will be able to quantify the issue, and work more effectively with law enforcement and commercial insurance to combat this costly problem.”
Examples of information asked of motor carriers:
- Number of trucks in the company.
- Three primary types of commodities hauled.
- Location of cargo theft.
Examples of information asked of brokers:
- Services offered through brokerage.
- Top states where cargo theft occurred.
- Types of cargo stolen.