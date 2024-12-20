Barr to VP investor relations for Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. has named Michael Barr as vice president of investor relations and treasurer.

Barr most recently worked as managing director at asset management firm Neuberger Berman, where he managed sector allocations within the firm’s research portfolio, NS said in a release. Barr has worked extensively with railroads Norfolk Southern, CSX and Union Pacific over more than two decades’ experience in finance and investment management, NS (NYSE: NSC) said.

Barr reports to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Zampi. He will lead efforts to strengthen investor relations and optimize the company’s financial performance. Also, he will oversee the organization’s integrated resource planning process.

“Michael is a welcome addition to Norfolk Southern,” Zampi said, in the release. “His expertise in financial management, coupled with his experience in the transportation industry, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy, deliver safe and reliable service for our customers, and provide long-term shareholder value.”