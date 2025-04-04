BNSF, NS, Northwestern ports trim 3 days from intermodal speed service to Chicago

BNSF Railway, Norfolk Southern (NS) and the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) have announced a collaboration to enhance intermodal service from the Pacific Northwest.

The partners aim to deliver a three-day-faster service for inland point intermodal (IPI) traffic originating from the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, Washington, destined for or connecting through Chicago.

The redesigned service plan focuses on efficiency and speed. NWSA will now build trains with less than two days of dwell time off the dock, creating the density needed for seamless connections to and through Chicago. This streamlined process, coupled with BNSF’s Northern Transcon route, will result in faster transit times and improved consistency for cargo shippers.

“This service product collaboration was an outcome of listening to our joint customers, who emphasized the desire to use more rail, but would need to also reduce inventory carrying and total landed transportation costs out of their networks in 2025,” said BNSF Group Vice President, Consumer Products Jon Gabriel, in a joint release.



