Boeing furloughs workers as strike halts key programs in Pacific Northwest

Two days after announcing a hiring freeze, Boeing has notified employees it will be moving forward with furloughs over the coming days.

This comes after over 30,000 workers with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) rejected a contract renewal with the company and went on strike last week.

The furloughs were anticipated earlier this week as the aerospace company attempts to stop the financial bleeding caused by the strikes. A Bloomberg Intelligence analysis predicted Monday that Boeing could be out $3.5 billion in cash in Q3 if the strike continues through September.

In a memo sent to employees on Wednesday by Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, workers were notified that production was paused across many key programs in the Pacific Northwest due to the strike.



