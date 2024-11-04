British Columbia ports face shutdown in labor contract dispute

Port employers in western Canada will lock out union longshore forepersons Monday in a move that could shut down trade through the country’s key West Coast gateways.

The move by the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) representing ocean carriers and terminal operators at the Port of Vancouver, the country’s busiest container hub, and the Port of Prince Rupert, comes in a contract dispute over 700 forepersons represented by International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 514.

Employers termed the lockout, set for 9 a.m. local time, a defensive move after the union earlier had called for an industry-wide strike as of 8 a.m. Monday.

The BCMEA called the strike notice “untenable” in an update posted to its website, and said a lockout would ensure “a safe and orderly wind-down of operations.”



