Cargomatic ordered to stop threatening drivers involved in wage lawsuit

Cargomatic has been ordered to stop intimidating a group of independent contractor drivers who are suing the company for unpaid wages.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently obtained a permanent injunction in a federal court in California ordering the logistics company to end “repeated intimidation and threats directed toward drivers” who deliver freight in California for a Ceva Logistics subsidiary that relies on Cargomatic to contract and pay drivers to haul for Ceva and its customers.

The group of current and former drivers filed a lawsuit in January 2023 alleging that Ceva Freight LLC failed to pay them in accordance with California and federal labor codes, according to court documents.

Cargomatic sent letters in November to some of the drivers, asserting that the contracts they had signed with Cargomatic required them to pay Cargomatic and its customer – in this case Ceva – for the cost of defending the lawsuit.



