Check Call: A new set of rules for freight brokers

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is back to their rulemaking ways. This time the agency has proposed a rule on broker transparency. A little history on this is that in May of 2020, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the Small Business in Transportation Coalition petitioned the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to improve broker transparency with particular emphasis on rate visibility.

There is a lot of speculation as to what brokers margin per load is lately and given the rough freight market of the past few years, it’s not surprising.

OOIDA requested that transaction information be provided within 48 hours of completion of contracted services and the SBTC wanted that and brokers prohibited from requiring carriers to waive their rights to review transaction records. The two organizations are asking the FMCSA to not allow exemptions for brokers around transparency requirements.

A very long four years later, the FMCSA has turned the petitions into a proposed rule.



