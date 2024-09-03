Check Call: Gains find their way into the 3PL space

The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the event of the fall. Subscribers to Check Call have a special discount code for F3 registration. This is going to be one of the best deals on F3 tickets. Use the code CheckCallF324 or go to this link, and the discount will be applied. There is no better party than a Chattanooga party. This is not one to miss.

Everyone’s favorite group, the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), has put out the “3PL Market Report, Second Quarter 2024.” This report saw the return of something everyone was missing: gains across segments.

The report found: “From the first quarter to the second quarter, as well as annually, there were some gains in shipments, invoice amount per shipment, and total revenue, including: total shipments, at 1,901,058, up 5.0% sequentially, and 3.5% annually, growing for the first time in eight quarters; total revenue, at $3,689,215, up 5.6% sequentially, and down 3.6% annually; invoice amount per shipment, at $1,941, up 0.6% sequentially, and down 6.9% annually; and gross margin percentage, at 14.9%, was down 10 basis points sequentially and down 160 basis points annually.”

Those gains weren’t limited to one area. Intermodal shipments saw the largest uptick, with a 9.5% increase quarter over quarter. LTL came in second with a 7.7% gain, and truckload brought up the rear with a 3.8% increase q/q.