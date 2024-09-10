Check Call: Q4 could get messy

The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the event of the fall. Subscribers to Check Call have a special discount code for F3 registration. This is going to be one of the best deals on F3 tickets. Use the code CheckCallF324 or go to this link, and the discount will be applied. There is no better party than a Chattanooga party. This is not one to miss.

Labor Day weekend has come and gone, taking with it the hope that it would be the event of the year to set the trucking market back on track. The next big possible spark of life in the trucking market is retail peak season in Q4. It’s about to be the holiday season, and a fair number of possible hiccups are already staring down holiday season supply chains.

The first is a potential strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX). The current contract between the two parties ends at the end of September, and they are struggling to come together on a new agreement. Spoiler alert: The sticking point is wage increases.

The ILA represents roughly 70,000 dockworkers in the U.S and Canada, while the USMX represents employers at 36 coastal ports including the Ports of Savannah, Georgia; Houston; and New York and New Jersey. For once, Los Angeles and Long Beach aren’t part of the mess.



