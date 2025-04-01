Check Call: Tariff watch Round 3, the big one 

(GIF: GIPHY)

Another month has passed, which means it’s tariff watch again. The forever will-they won’t-they has returned. Basically everything from the March tariffs that lasted two days will still be in play. The roundup of March tariffs was 25% on Canada and Mexico, 20% on goods from China, and 10% on Canadian energy. The tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico were paused for a month as leaders negotiated a solution.

During the pause, some tariffs were introduced that would go into effect April 2. They were 25% on all cars, light-duty trucks and certain auto parts imported into the U.S., plus 25% steel and aluminum tariffs on all countries, effective March 12.

This tariff watch is bigger than the tariffs between North American countries. The president is referring to Wednesday as “Liberation Day,” which is when reciprocal tariffs will go into effect in addition to the originally proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

There are 10-15 countries rumored to be part of the new tariffs. There has been speculation as to what countries would be part of this new tariff regimen, but nothing has been confirmed by the administration. It’s expected to impact the top trading partners with the U.S.



