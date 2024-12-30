Check Call: The 2025 crystal ball

(GIF: GIPHY)

2025 is around the corner. Literally, it’s in like 36 hours, and with that come New Year’s resolutions and big goals for the new year. Over here at all things Check Call, we like to abandon resolutions and goals and make predictions about what could happen in the new year. All we have to go on is vibes, hunches and a few well-educated guesses.

The first big prediction is about returns and reverse logistics. This has consistently been an area that shippers and 3PLs have struggled with at scale. This year I think it will come to a head as e-commerce continues to grow and flourish. Consumers don’t want to pay for returns; they want returns that are easy and low effort.

Returns used to be like 1%-3% of a shipper’s business, but that total is growing and returns are eating into revenue faster than ever. There’s little shippers can do to discourage consumers from making returns, but handling returns and the logistics of it effectively can be a huge cost-saver.

The second prediction is that supply chain flexibility and resiliency will be thoroughly tested this year. With the president-elect’s promised tariffs and with inevitable labor disputes – including one that isn’t resolved yet from 2024 – it stands to be a tumultuous year.



