Check Call: The rise of private fleets

The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the event of the fall. Subscribers to Check Call have a special discount code for F3 registration. This is going to be one of the best deals on F3 tickets. Use the code CheckCallF324 or go to this link, and the discount will be applied. There is no better party than a Chattanooga party. This is not one to miss.
The National Private Truck Council (NPTC) has released its 2024 benchmarking survey. Private fleets have gained popularity in the past year among shippers. The survey cited the main reasons for shippers switching to private fleets as cost control, revenue enhancement, leverage against higher rates and even measurable competitive advantage.
Private fleets are expected to continue to grow in popularity. The pandemic years taught shippers a lot about capacity and managing shipping costs. That has resulted in shippers doubling down on private fleets to safeguard against uncertain futures. The survey found that private fleet shipments increased at a rate of 4.6%, continuing the trend of the past nine consecutive years of growth in shipments, volume and value among private fleets.
Gary Petty, president and CEO of the NPTC, said in a Robotics 247 article: “Corporations that were adamantly against having in-house transportation have now enthusiastically embraced the private fleet model. We’re now seeing companies with a long-standing commitment to their private fleets adding drivers and equipment.”
The study found that shippers are leveraging private fleets for day-to-day activities versus peak season shipping. The overflow there will continue to find its way into the hands of brokers and 3PLs alike.
It’s not all sunshine, though. Private fleets are still struggling with recruiting and retaining drivers like most other motor carriers. Private fleets are being more stingy with the drivers they hire. According to the study, “The average fleet reports that they review, screen, and interview 16 candidates to fill one driver’s position. This is up from the 10 candidates reported last year.”
Not only are private fleets helping shippers with transportation costs, they’re helping on the sustainability side of things. Environmental sustainability efforts continue to be a top priority for the vast majority of private fleets, with nearly three-quarters of the respondents in the study reporting investing in greening initiatives such as trailer skirts, speed governance and anti-idling technology.
Market Check. This week’s market goes to the Southeast in Savannah, Georgia. Capacity tightened as outbound tender rejections and volumes are on the rise. Outbound tender rejections are up 477 basis points, to 8.84%. On the flip side, outbound tender volumes are up 9.8%. The sharp rise in outbound tender rejections will negatively impact carrier compliance levels as 91% of carriers are accepting their contracted freight. That’s a stark contrast to the beginning of August, which had closer to 95% carrier compliance. Should outbound tender rejections remain elevated for an extended period of time, spot rates will start to feel the inflationary pressure.
Who’s with whom? It’s about to be who’s not with whom as the looming threat of the Canadian rail strike comes closer to reality. The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference on Sunday served a 72-hour strike notice to rail giant Canadian Pacific Kansas City, saying the union will walk out at 12:01 a.m. Thursday if negotiations don’t come to a resolution. The notice is a requirement of Canadian law.
Canadian National Railway has issued a lockout notice of its own to go into effect at 12:01 Thursday. This comes after “no meaningful progress” was made in weekend negotiations. The railroad has started a phased and progressive shutdown of its network in preparation for the lockout. Paul Boucher, TCRC president, responded to the notification by saying the railroad “is demanding concessions that would drag working conditions back to another era.” The union claimed the company is demanding to extend work days in provinces west of Ontario, “creating a fatigue-related safety risk,” and wants to impose a forced-relocation policy.
FreightWaves’ Stuart Chirls quoted a Monday statement by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority: “We are concerned about the prospect of further labor disruptions impacting port and supply chain operations. The impact to the Port of Vancouver will be significant, with approximately two-thirds of all cargo volumes at the port moved by rail, including 90% of international exports.”
