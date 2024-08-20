Check Call: The rise of private fleets

The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the event of the fall. Subscribers to Check Call have a special discount code for F3 registration. This is going to be one of the best deals on F3 tickets. Use the code CheckCallF324 or go to this link, and the discount will be applied. There is no better party than a Chattanooga party. This is not one to miss.

The National Private Truck Council (NPTC) has released its 2024 benchmarking survey. Private fleets have gained popularity in the past year among shippers. The survey cited the main reasons for shippers switching to private fleets as cost control, revenue enhancement, leverage against higher rates and even measurable competitive advantage.

Private fleets are expected to continue to grow in popularity. The pandemic years taught shippers a lot about capacity and managing shipping costs. That has resulted in shippers doubling down on private fleets to safeguard against uncertain futures. The survey found that private fleet shipments increased at a rate of 4.6%, continuing the trend of the past nine consecutive years of growth in shipments, volume and value among private fleets.

Gary Petty, president and CEO of the NPTC, said in a Robotics 247 article: “Corporations that were adamantly against having in-house transportation have now enthusiastically embraced the private fleet model. We’re now seeing companies with a long-standing commitment to their private fleets adding drivers and equipment.”



