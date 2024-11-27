China bulk carrier suspected in Baltic cable damage

Three countries have launched criminal investigations into a Chinese bulk carrier thought to have damaged undersea communications cables in the Baltic Sea.

Fiber-optic cables linking Germany to Finland and Lithuania to Sweden were damaged Nov. 17-18. Analysis of ship tracking data by news organizations placed the bulk vessel Yi Peng in the area at that time.

Last week Germany, Lithuania and Sweden opened criminal investigations into the Hong Kong-flagged ship, which departed the Russian port of Ust-Luga on Nov. 15.

Naval and coast guard vessels from Sweden, Germany and Denmark have at different times surrounded the 735-foot vessel, which is idling in international waters but within the Danish exclusive economic zone.



