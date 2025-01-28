CN, IBEW reach tentative agreement, avoid strike

Canadian National and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers of Canada have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract, averting a strike that was slated to begin Tuesday.

The union represents approximately 750 signals and communications employees across Canada. They have been working without a contract since Dec. 31, 2024.

Montreal-based CN (NYSE: CNI) said in a release that terms of the agreement would not be disclosed until the contract is ratified.

The union had issued a 72-hour strike notice last weekend. The sides had begun negotiations on Sept. 24, 2024.