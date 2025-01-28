CSX, NS tab Begeman, Ryerkerk as new board members

CSX on Monday named former Surface Transportation Board Chair Ann Begeman to its board of directors.
Separately, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) appointed former Celanese Chief Executive Lori J. Ryerkerk to its board, a move made after a search process that was a part of an agreement with activist investor Ancora Holdings.
“Ann brings a wealth of industry expertise and knowledge to our team where she will play a vital role in our commitment to deliver service excellence and business growth,” CSX Chief Executive Joe Hinrichs said in a statement. “We are delighted to have her join our board as CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) continues to transform and strengthen our company while generating profitable growth through a better customer experience.”
Begeman’s career has spanned more than three decades in public service, primarily in the legislative and executive branches of government where she focused on transportation policy. She played a critical role in contributing to the development of significant legislation, including the ICC Termination Act, which dissolved the Interstate Commerce Commission and established the Surface Transportation Board (STB).
From 2011 through 2021, Begeman served as a two-term member of the STB, including serving as chair and acting chair from 2017 to 2021. Since 2022, Begeman has been a consultant on railroad regulatory and government affairs matters.
Ryerkerk brings to the NS board more than three decades of global leadership experience in the energy, manufacturing, and chemical industries. Her appointment expands the board to 14 members.
“Lori’s extensive experience leading global operations and managing complex supply chain systems is a highly complementary addition to our board,” NS Chief Executive Mark George said in a statement. “Her strong operational acumen and insights as a large rail customer will be tremendous assets as we continue establishing a disciplined and operationally-led network to drive long-term growth and deliver exceptional service to our customers and the communities where we operate.”
Norfolk Southern Chairman Claude Mongeau added, “Lori’s leadership as a public company CEO and her ability to foster a culture of high performance and top-notch execution align perfectly with Norfolk Southern’s strategic vision. Her insights will help us position Norfolk Southern as the premiere choice to help our customers deliver for the American economy and grow year over year.”
“Joining the Norfolk Southern board is an honor,” Ryerkerk said. “Railroads are vital to the global economy, and I’m inspired by Norfolk Southern’s commitment to operational excellence, enhancing safety, and driving sustainable growth. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and delivering additional value to our stakeholders.”
Ryerkerk was identified through a national search and selected in consultation with Ancora Holdings. This appointment is made pursuant to the terms of the agreement between Norfolk Southern and Ancora Holdings that was announced in November 2024, in which the parties agreed to work together in identifying an independent director to join the board.
Ryerkerk joined Celanese in 2019 as CEO and became chairman in 2020. Under her leadership, Celanese achieved significant growth, completed transformative acquisitions, and advanced its industry-leading safety performance.
