CSX, NS tab Begeman, Ryerkerk as new board members

CSX on Monday named former Surface Transportation Board Chair Ann Begeman to its board of directors.

Separately, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) appointed former Celanese Chief Executive Lori J. Ryerkerk to its board, a move made after a search process that was a part of an agreement with activist investor Ancora Holdings.

“Ann brings a wealth of industry expertise and knowledge to our team where she will play a vital role in our commitment to deliver service excellence and business growth,” CSX Chief Executive Joe Hinrichs said in a statement. “We are delighted to have her join our board as CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) continues to transform and strengthen our company while generating profitable growth through a better customer experience.”

Anne Begeman

Begeman’s career has spanned more than three decades in public service, primarily in the legislative and executive branches of government where she focused on transportation policy. She played a critical role in contributing to the development of significant legislation, including the ICC Termination Act, which dissolved the Interstate Commerce Commission and established the Surface Transportation Board (STB).



