Railcar builder GATX profit up on fleet utilization, lease renewal rates

Railcar and locomotive lessor GATX reported 2024 fourth-quarter net income of $76.5 million or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $66 million or $1.81 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chicago-based GATX (NYSE: GATX) said utilization of its Rail North America unit’s wholly owned fleet, comprising approximately 111,400 cars, excluding 8,400 boxcars, was 99.1% at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 99.3% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.3% at 2023 year-end.

During the fourth quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was 26.7%. This compares to 26.6% in the prior quarter and 33.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average lease renewal term for railcars included in the LPI during the fourth quarter was 60 months, compared to 59 months in the prior quarter and 65 months in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 2024 fourth-quarter renewal success rate was 89.1%, compared to 82.0% in the prior quarter and 87.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income for full-year 2024 was $284.2 million or $7.78 per diluted share, compared to $259.2 million or $7.12 per diluted share year over year (y/y).



