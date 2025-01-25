CSX Q4 profits sink on lower coal and fuel revenue, hurricane-related costs

CSX revenue and profits declined in the fourth quarter as growth in merchandise and intermodal traffic was not enough to overcome sharp declines in coal and fuel surcharge revenue.

The impact of a pair of hurricanes — both of which affected traffic bound to and from Florida, the railroad’s highest-volume state — also weighed on CSX’s (NYSE: CSX) operations, service metrics, and quarterly results.

“Overall, we executed well through a difficult period. However, we are not satisfied with these results,” Chief Executive Joe Hinrichs told analysts and investors on the railroad’s earnings call Thursday. “We have a clear vision of what we want to achieve at CSX…and we are committed to delivering on that vision for the benefit of our customers, our employees, and our shareholders.”

Fourth-quarter operating income declined 16%, partly due to a $108 million goodwill impairment charge involving its Quality Carriers chemical trucking company. Absent the impairment charge, operating income was down 8% for the quarter. Revenue declined 4%, to $3.53 billion. Earnings per share declined 16%, to 38 cents.



