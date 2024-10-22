Containers lagged ocean shipping gains in 2023, UN report finds

Container volumes failed to keep pace with overall gains as ocean shipping reversed a previous-year decline in the face of headwinds that threaten its fragile recovery.

Global maritime trade increased 2.4% to 12.3 billion tons in 2023, according to the Review of Maritime Transport 2024 released Tuesday by United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which forecast growth of 2% in 2024 and average gains of 2.4% a year through 2029.

But the report warns that soaring freight costs and operational challenges mostly from geopolitical conflicts weigh on shipping’s long-term recovery.

Container trade that edged up 0.3% in 2023 is expected to strengthen to 3.5% in 2024, if the supply chain remains stable.



