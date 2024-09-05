Defunct Hawaiian cargo airline reimburses workers for unpaid wages

Transair, a Honolulu-based cargo airline shut down by the Federal Aviation Administration for poor safety practices following the 2021 crash at sea of one of its freighters, has returned more than $450,000 in back pay to employees as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The federal agency alleged this week that Transair had shortchanged 250 employees of their full pay and benefits while fulfilling a $113 million U.S. Postal Service contract to move mail among the Hawaiian islands.

The wage reductions associated with the Postal Service contract occurred between October 2019 and October 2021, said Labor Department spokesman Jose Carnevali. Back pay for general overtime worked covered a three-year period going back to 2018.

The Labor Department concluded its investigation in December, but it took awhile to collect the wages that were due and distribute them to the workers, he said in an email response.



