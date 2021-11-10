  • ITVI.USA
    15,428.140
    80.030
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.904
    0.044
    1.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.250
    -0.050
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,401.540
    84.840
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,428.140
    80.030
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.904
    0.044
    1.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.250
    -0.050
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,401.540
    84.840
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
FreightWaves TVNews

F3 chat: FreightTech, M&A strategies and other brokerage transformations

CEOs review 2021 trends and what to expect in the future

Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyWednesday, November 10, 2021
1 minute read

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience. 

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How a hybrid tech strategy leads to success

DETAILS: FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller talks with CarrierDirect CEO Peter Renstchler on technology trends in the brokerage industry, the 3PL M&A environment and changing growth strategies to reach maximum value.

INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves, and Peter Rentschler, CEO of CarrierDirect.

BIO: Rentschler is the CEO of Chicago-based CarrierDirect, a management consulting and customer technology development firm that focuses on transforming freight and logistics. The company has built leading strategies and technologies for industry players including J.B. Hunt, FedEx, GE Transportation, Covenant, Werner, Warburg Pincus and Worldwide Express.

KEY QUOTES FROM RENTSCHLER:

“I think what we are seeing is, a hybrid model is really the way of the future. Some of the new technology that has come into our space has enabled traditional brokers and 3PLs to compete in the digital marketplace space.”

“I have always been incredibly bullish on the idea of an asset-backed logistics business. Werner is rebranding itself from a trucking company to a logistics company that has trucks. … I think at one end of the spectrum you have pure digital brokers and then more legacy brokers, and at the other end you have asset players blending into brokerage. I agree that their multiples are going to start blending.”

“What I think is so interesting is, and speaks to M&A in our space right now, is a fast-growing, value space organization is actually worth more than a slowly growing, stable, profitable business. It’s certainly an interesting time to be in this space.”

Articles by Grace Sharkey

You may also like:

Viewpoint: How Silicon Valley is transforming the freight industry

Commentary: Uber getting out of ‘Freight’ would be bad for freight

Viewpoint: How to fight the talent war in freight

Tags
Photo of Grace Sharkey Grace SharkeyWednesday, November 10, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey

Grace is an entrepreneur and former supply chain executive who has held positions in sales, operations, and consulting. She is passionate about the future of the industry and how technology can improve the experience for all supply chain members. She believes supply chain is the one industry that affects every human directly, and is looking forward to creating content that mirrors that sentiment. If you have a story to share, please contact me at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.