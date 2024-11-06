Family-owned Canadian carrier shutters operations after 76 years

A family-owned Canadian cross-border trucking company — McKevitt Trucking, headquartered in Thunder Bay, Ontario – has ceased operations after more than three-quarters of a century.

A source familiar with the situation told FreightWaves on Tuesday that former drivers for McKevitt Trucking were told about three weeks ago that the company was winding down operations by Oct. 31. The source declined to comment further.

It’s unclear why one of the largest cross-border truckload and less-than-truckload carriers in Northern Ontario shut its doors. TBNewsWatch first reported the trucking company’s closure.

FreightWaves has reached out to John McKevitt Sr., president of McKevitt Trucking, for comment.