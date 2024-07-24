Federal lawsuit alleges Port of LA polluting San Pedro Bay

A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday against the Port of Los Angeles alleges that the port is polluting Los Angeles Harbor.

The suit, brought by nonprofit Environment California, accuses the port of violating national permit limits on discharges of enterococci bacteria, fecal coliform bacteria, total coliform bacteria, copper and petroleum hydrocarbons. The port is violating the federal Clean Water Act, according to the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The port’s pump station allegedly discharges the polluted water into the Cerritos Channel of the

Los Angeles/Long Beach Inner Harbor, which is part of San Pedro Bay, a popular area for public recreation. Environment California says the port has illegally discharged pollutants more than 2,000 times over the past five years.



