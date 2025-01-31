First look: ArcBest Q4 earnings

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.33 on Friday, 28 cents better than the consensus estimate but $1.14 lower year over year.

The adjusted result excluded 9 cents per share in items considered one-offs, like expenses tied to past acquisitions, costs from technology pilot programs, equipment and software write-downs, and a reduction in the expected earnout at truck broker MoLo, which was acquired three years ago.

“Throughout 2024, we made significant progress on controlling costs, improving productivity, and enhancing our service quality,” ArcBest Chairman and CEO Judy McReynolds said in a Friday news release.

ArcBest’s asset-based segment, which includes results from its less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, reported a 7.6% y/y decline in revenue to $656 million as tonnage per day was down 7.3% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was up 0.6% (up by a mid-single-digit percentage excluding fuel surcharges). A 6.3% decline in weight per shipment drove the increase in the yield metric.



