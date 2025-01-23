First look: CSX profit falls in Q4

CSX Corp. today reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating income of $1.11 billion that fell compared to $1.32 billion in the prior year period.

Revenue totaled $3.54 billion for the quarter, off 4% year over year as declines in fuel surcharge and coal revenue offset higher pricing, merchandise volume and volume growth in intermodal.

Net income was $733 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $882 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago. Fourth-quarter results for Jacksonville-based CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) include a pre-tax, non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $108 million.

Total volume of 1.58 million units for the quarter was 1% higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



