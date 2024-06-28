Former New York trucking company owner convicted of lying to FMCSA

A former New York trucking company owner was convicted by a federal jury of making false statements to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Tony Kirik, who also goes by Anatoliy, operated Rochester-based Dallas Logistics, which had millions of dollars in revenue. He submitted false documents regarding the safety rating of his business to the FMSCA during compliance reviews and safety audits, even though the company had “many safety violations,” the IRS said in an announcement.

To dupe the FMSCA, Kirik created companies under family members’ names to make it look like the new companies were independent and not associated with the existing business that had received negative safety ratings. In reality, the new companies were extensions of the prior company, which Kirik was required to disclose but didn’t.

