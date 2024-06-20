OOIDA sues EPA over greenhouse gas emissions standards

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

On Tuesday, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association along with other industry groups filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s Phase 3 final rule on greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles. According to the petition, the court should vacate the EPA rule, as it “exceeds the agency’s statutory authority and is otherwise arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and not in accordance with law.”

FreightWaves’ John Gallagher writes that the rule “affects truck model years 2027 through 2032 and applies to a range of truck sizes, from delivery trucks and dump trucks to freight-hauling day-cab and long-haul sleeper-cab trucks. For long-haul tractors, for example, 25% of the fleet would be required to be zero-emission by model year 2032.”

Gallagher noted that a new Class 8 diesel truck costs approximately $180,000 while estimates for a battery-electric truck of similar capabilities would cost around $400,000. The federal government does not appear concerned, as the administration asserts that federal subsidies will bring down the costs while helping the industry adjust to the mandate.

Gallagher also highlighted attempts by lawmakers to spike the rule. “Last month, congressional Republicans initiated an attempt to roll back the rule by introducing in the House and the Senate a joint resolution against it. The legislation has yet to be considered by the relevant committees.”



