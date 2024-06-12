Werner Enterprises sees better days ahead

The truckload industry’s downturn is “closer to the end than the beginning,” Derek Leathers, Werner Enterprises’ chairman and CEO, told investors Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago. He’s encouraged that spot rates held the uptick from May’s International Roadcheck, when some operators parked equipment to avoid safety checks by law enforcement, but said the market still hasn’t reached an inflection point.

The company continues to see rate pressure in the current bid season, but there has been less customer turnover this year. It’s “certainly better than a year ago,” Leathers said about rate negotiations, but he noted that some bid implementations have been delayed.

“It’s not a great time to go shuffle your deck dramatically in terms of your carrier providers,” Leathers said. He believes that most shippers realize an end to a depressed rate cycle is nearing. Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) has been “pretty firm” in recent negotiations, noting it has little margin left to surrender after several years of above-normal cost inflation.

He reiterated the company’s pricing guidance but said “it’s a dogfight every day to get there.” That guide calls for revenue per truck per week in the dedicated segment to be flat to up 3% year over year in 2024 and revenue per total mile at the one-way fleet to drop 6% to 3% y/y in the first half.



