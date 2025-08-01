Former U.S. shipping czar Sola joins D.C. lobby firm

Former Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Louis Sola has joined Washington lobby firm Thorn Run Partners as a partner.

Sola, who built a successful mega-yacht business before entering politics, was a Trump appointee to the FMC in 2018. He was re-appointed by President Joe Biden in 2024, then named by Trump to serve as chairman in 2025 before stepping down in June after a holdover period from his expired term.

The FMC oversees and enforces policy governing U.S. international ocean trade, including container shipping lines, most of which are based outside the U.S., as well as port terminal operators.

As FMC chairman, Sola led efforts during the Covid pandemic to safely resume cruise operations, Thorn Run said in a release, and was a strong advocate for development of liquefied natural gas fuel resources in ports. The release also said Sola was among the first federal officials to formally expose foreign influence in Latin American maritime infrastructure.