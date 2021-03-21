FreightWaves weekly podcast recap

You can conveniently find every FreightWaves podcast in one feed via the free FreightCasts channel on freightwaves.com/podcasts, iTunes, Spotify or wherever podcasts are found.

WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Monday: Dooner and The Dude talk about SmartHop’s plans for its most recent funding round and Spill Bully’s eco-friendly logistics waste solutions.

Wednesday: Dooner and The Dude are talking about a Netherlands company that is trying to move freight at 700 mph via hyperloop and how one author’s career journey as the first American woman to work at the Tokyo headquarters of Honda Motor Co. helped change culture. They also break down the LTL and contract markets. (Are they a dumpster fire?) And they learn how one brokerage helped revolutionize Tajiguas Landfill’s green future.

Friday: Dooner and The Dude talk with Heather Zumarraga about her new book, “The Man’s Guide to Corporate Culture.” Travelers’ Tim Francis talks cyberthreats and risk, Loadsmart’s Felipe Capella talks growth and markets and Traffix’s Nick Roth takes us on a career journey with his comeback story.

Put That Coffee Down

Monday: Kevin Hill breaks down how one company uses flexible business models to succeed.

Midday Market Update

Tuesday: Kaylee Nix and Michael Vincent explore the failures of the Texas energy grid and learn about the benefits of two-way shipping contracts.

Thursday: Kaylee Nix and Michael Vincent bring you today’s headlines, teach you how to win in your market space and highlight some new tech to help drivers.

Great Quarter, Guys

Tuesday: Seth Holm and Andrew Cox talk about the hot truckload market and give their predictions for the next quarter of 2021.

Stackd

Wednesday: As the freight world becomes more tech heavy, what matters the most for companies to digitize? Adam Robinson breaks it down.

Point of Sale

Wednesday: Andrew Cox looks at how augmented reality technology can help retailers cut costs.

Freightonomics

Wednesday: Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland discuss whether inflation could pose a threat to a recovering U.S. economy.

#WithSONAR

Wednesday: After several weeks of events, Kyle Taylor and Luke Falasca are back talking about freight market recovery following several rounds of winter weather in major markets.

Drilling Deep

Thursday: The Great North is taking the slow road on implementation of an ELD mandate.

FreightWaves Insiders

Thursday: Dooner catches up with FleetOps CEO Chris Atkinson to talk about trucking technophobia, digital freight brokerages vs. digital freight matching, building an AI FreightTech company, and what FleetOps is more like — Tinder, Bumble or FarmersOnly?

Drilling Deep

Thursday: Todd Amen is the president of ATBS, a financial advisory firm that works mostly with owner-operators. He joins host John Kingston to talk about the numbers he’s been seeing in driver tax returns.

Navigate B2B

Friday: Steve Ferreira talks about why the first round of container issues was only the beginning as Americans gear up for a third round of stimulus and look forward to warm weather.

