Future of Freight Festival will be epicenter of freight world – Day 1  

Two weeks from today, “F3: Future of Freight Festival” will take Chattanooga by storm. Located in the heart of Freight Alley and the headquarters city of FreightWaves, Chattanooga will be alive with this unique FreightTech experience.

While FreightWaves has presented major events around the nation, this is the first time it will host an event in Chattanooga, the Scenic City. F3 will continue the FreightWaves tradition of bringing together industry leaders to discuss key issues impacting freight markets as well as the latest trends, laws and regulations impacting the freight, logistics and supply chain industries.

The FreightWaves headquarters in downtown Chattanooga. (Photo: Josh Roden/FreightWaves)

To be held Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 1-3, F3’s central hub will be the Chattanooga Convention Center, but events will be held at different locations around downtown Chattanooga. FreightWaves staff members are excited to show off the city as well as to support local small businesses all while continuing to raise the bar for events in our industry.

Overview of F3

F3: Future of Freight Festival will be a major freight conference featuring thought-provoking speakers and industry leaders. But there will be so much more – rapid-fire demonstrations of the latest in FreightTech, interactive sponsor exhibits and a festival that will include exclusive VIP experiences, entertainment and music, all in Chattanooga on the banks of the Tennessee River.

Companies attending F3: Future of Freight Festival

‍Attendees will have opportunities to explore the future of FreightTech, engage with industry leaders and the staff of FreightWaves, and attend discussions focused on all transportation modes: trucking, air, ocean and rail. There will be sessions with experts and entrepreneurs, and multiple opportunities to network with colleagues and new acquaintances from across the industry.

While it’s technology that is driving the future of freight forward, it’s the people behind the innovation and those using it that are the focus of the event. F3 will be a full celebration of just that.

Day 1 Keynote speakers and demonstrations

For a complete list of the F3 speakers, please follow this link. Like other FreightWaves events, F3’s speakers will be a mix of industry leaders, thought-provoking authors, industry observers and those who have a special background of interest to attendees.

Among the keynote speakers on Day 1 are: Peter Zeihan, author of “The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization”; Spencer Frazier, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.; Manti Te’o, an All-American linebacker at the University of Notre Dame and an eight-year NFL veteran; and Leland R. Miller, the CEO of the China Beige Book International.

In addition, there will be rapid-fire demonstrations (seven minutes or less) by a number of companies showcasing the latest technology in FreightTech. Among the companies presenting on Day 1 of F3 are: Aeye, Cargo Chief, Denim, Echo, Emerge, Hubtek, Loadsmart, Loadsure, OneRail Group, Parade, Redwood, Ryder, Salesforce, SkyBitz, Surge Transportation, TransCard, Truckstop, Trucker Tools, Uber Freight, and Wise Systems. Additionally, FreightWaves’ innovative Startup Alley will also be on display.

A number of key executives from FreightTech companies will appear on FreightWavesTV during the day, and FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller will make a major announcement regarding FreightWaves’ SONAR, the industry-leading freight forecasting platform.

The information above is only part of what will take place on the first day of F3. There is so much more – and again for further details follow this link.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes J.B. Hunt (No. 4).