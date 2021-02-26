  • ITVI.USA
GSCW chat recap: Circular economy for EV batteries

Data to back up recycling claims prevents greenwashing

Alyssa SporrerFriday, February 26, 2021
This fireside chat recap is from Day 5 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week. Day 5 focuses on energy, mining and chemicals.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Creating a circular economy for electric vehicle batteries with blockchain

DETAILS: Lauren Roman and Patrick Duffy discuss the importance of recycling electric vehicle batteries and how blockchain technology can help make data more visible as batteries move through the supply chain.

SPEAKER: Roman, business development director, metals and minerals ecosystem at Everledger

BIO: Roman develops Everledger’s business in metals and minerals, focusing on engagement with industry associations and brand owners. Roman has spent most of her career working with government, enterprises and NGOs on electronics life cycle issues, and she played a central role in USEPA initiatives on electronics life cycle management.

KEY QUOTES FROM ROMAN

“I’m really hoping that these vehicle electric batteries and other lithium-ion batteries can be the case for a successful circular economy model for all kinds of other products that we produce.”

“In order to optimize management of what goes into our products and optimize their life cycles [by] getting the most out of our products while we have them, making them last longer and ensuring they go to responsible recycling, that all boils down to being able to share data about that product among stakeholders, whether it’s stakeholders in the supply chain or stakeholders in the life cycle.”

“The EU has come out with a proposed battery regulation, and a lot of the requirements in there are designed specifically to eliminate greenwashing.”

Photo of Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa is a reporter at FreightWaves. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2018, she left with a double major in Marketing and Environmental Studies. She covers stories related to sustainability in the freight industry. She is passionate about all things environmental and even became a certified Ski Instructor while enjoying the beauty of Colorado's Rocky Mountains.

