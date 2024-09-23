Gulf Coast ports monitoring storm that could develop into hurricane

Ports along the Gulf Coast are monitoring a storm in the Caribbean that AccuWeather meteorologists predict will strengthen into a hurricane and hit the area on Thursday.

The weather forecasting company predicts the storm will impact areas that were affected by Hurricane Idalia in August 2023. The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory Monday about a possible tropical cyclone for parts of Mexico and Cuba but said the storm was forecast to strengthen.

“We expect this evolving storm threat to rapidly intensify into a hurricane,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. “Don’t wait to prepare if you’re in the path of this storm. There is a possibility that we could be dealing with a major hurricane at landfall.”

AccuWeather expects 4 to 8 inches of rain across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend Region through Saturday, with some areas seeing 8 to 12 inches near where the storm makes landfall.



