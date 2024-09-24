IAM negotiators say union won’t vote on Boeing’s ‘final’ contract offer

Negotiators for striking machinists and aerospace workers declined to present Boeing’s final contract offer to the union’s members hours after news broke about the proposal.

Boeing made what the company called its “best and final offer” for a renewed contract to 33,000 striking union workers on Monday afternoon. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) announced later that evening that the union would not be voting on the offer.

In a statement addressing Local Lodge 63 members in Oregon, the union said Boeing notified IAM of the offer Monday morning before sending it out publicly.

“While your Negotiating Team was still reviewing the details, Boeing took it upon itself to disrespect our entire Union by sending this offer directly to all members and the media without any prior communication from your Union,” IAM’s statement said. “This offer was not negotiated with your Union; it was thrown at us without any discussion.”



