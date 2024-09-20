Machinists union head joins Boeing strike lines across Pacific Northwest

Brian Bryant, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) international president, joined picket lines this week as some 33,000 Boeing workers went on strike in the Pacific Northwest.

Boeing workers walked off the job at midnight on Sept. 12 after more than 94% of union members rejected a tentative contract offer by the company.

After joining several picket lines in Washington and Oregon on Wednesday and Thursday, Bryant told FreightWaves in a phone interview that union members were resolved to achieve fair pay and better benefits.

“The beginning of this week we wanted to visit with many of our members on the picket lines all the way from Everett [Washington], all the way down here to Portland to let them know they have the complete support of their union, the 600,000 active and retired IAM members both in the United States and Canada,” Bryant said. “… [W]hat it’s really about is, they’ve had 10 years of stagnant wages, 10 years where they’ve lost their pension, 10 years of continual increases in their health insurance. … [T]he workers here have just said enough is enough. We’ve got to go, we’ve got to get a contract that truly respects us and recognizes the value that we do for the Boeing Company.”



