In another first, Teamsters make no endorsement for president

For the first time in its history, the Teamsters union has announced it will make no endorsement for president this election year.

The decision comes after the union’s executive board reviewed several months of membership polling on which candidate to endorse. The results of this poll along with several others were published by the union on X.

From April 9 to July 3, nearly 300 Teamsters locals nationwide conducted first-of-their-kind presidential town halls to solicit endorsement preferences from members via straw polls. The in-person voting was held prior to President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. The Teamsters’ polling data shows members backed Biden 44.3% to Donald Trump 36.3%.

Following the Republican National Convention and Biden’s exit, the Teamsters commissioned a national electronic poll of its 1.3 million members, overseen by an independent third party. During a voting window from July 24 to Sept. 15, rank-and-file Teamsters voted 59.6% for the union to endorse Trump, compared to 34% for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.



