Injured Dallas family sues North Carolina trucking company after crash

A Dallas family of seven has filed a federal lawsuit against a North Carolina trucking company and its driver after they were seriously injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

This photo shows the aftermath of the crash, according to the family’s attorney. (Photo: Potts Law Firm)

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 9 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, was brought by Mario Garcia, Ana Laura Ramirez, Cristina Ramirez and four children. The family filed the suit against driver Swarn Singh Kharia and trucking company MK & SK Logistics Inc. after a Nov. 5 crash led to extensive and permanent injuries, according to court records.

The family was traveling on Interstate 20 on Nov. 5 through Colorado City, a small city about 109 miles from Lubbock, when their vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer operated by Kharia, the lawsuit says. Kharia “failed to control his speed, failed to keep a proper lookout and failed to timely apply his brakes,” the suit says.

The family was relocating from California to Dallas when they were struck by the truck, which was fully loaded, attorneys said in an announcement. The family’s vehicle overturned after it was struck by the 18-wheeler. The family was injured but able to escape the vehicle before it was struck again by a third vehicle.