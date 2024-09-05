Is the prospect of tightening capacity this fall overblown?

Capacity coming into the freight market?

A measure of available capacity, the tender rejection rate has shown the lack of a sustainable uptick following Labor Day. (Chart: SONAR)

For the past two years, the freight industry has been looking forward to capacity coming out of the market, which would improve the supply-demand balance from carriers’ perspective. However, as Todd Maiden reports on FreightWaves, the latest Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) shows that capacity may actually be increasing. The survey returned a reading of 56.7 for transportation capacity in August, 5.8 percentage points higher than July and the highest reading since May. The August reading also marks a shift in the market from a contraction in capacity to expansion and surmises that it may reflect smaller carriers coming back to the market as rates improve and given the expectation for higher demand in the busy fall season.

After adjusting for fuel, spot rates have been trending sideways since midsummer. (Chart: SONAR)



