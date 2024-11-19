J.B. Hunt CEO talks need for industry collaboration at F3

“Courageous collaboration” across the transportation and logistics industry is what’s needed to fuel further innovation, Shelley Simpson, CEO and president of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, said in a keynote address at FreightWaves F3 in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Tuesday.

The comment harkened back to a 1989 handshake agreement between the company’s founder Johnnie Bryan Hunt and Mike Haverty, president of the Santa Fe Railway (now BNSF Railway), which created the foundation for intermodal transportation.

Simpson said that most of J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) successes have been the result of a strong buy-in from customers and partners.

“Each one of us have a part. Each one of us have a dream and an idea,” Simpson said.



