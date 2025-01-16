J.B. Hunt Q4 earnings: First look

J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported headline earnings per share of $1.53 Thursday after the market closed. The result included $16 million of intangible asset impairments, or about a 13-cent-per-share headwind at the recent quarter tax rate. The consensus estimate for the period was $1.62 per share.

Consolidated revenue fell 5% year over year to $3.15 billion. Adjusted operating income of $223 million was 13% lower y/y.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) will host a call at 5 p.m. EST on Thursday to discuss fourth-quarter results.

