Watch Now


Company EarningsIntermodalNewsTrucking

J.B. Hunt Q4 earnings: First look

Multimodal transportation provider’s revenue down 5% y/y

Todd Maiden
·
J.B. Hunt will host a call at 5 p.m. EST on Thursday to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported headline earnings per share of $1.53 Thursday after the market closed. The result included $16 million of intangible asset impairments, or about a 13-cent-per-share headwind at the recent quarter tax rate. The consensus estimate for the period was $1.62 per share.

Click for full report – “J.B. Hunt’s record intermodal loads came with higher costs in Q4”

Consolidated revenue fell 5% year over year to $3.15 billion. Adjusted operating income of $223 million was 13% lower y/y.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) will host a call at 5 p.m. EST on Thursday to discuss fourth-quarter results.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:


Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.