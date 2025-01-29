Watch Now


Landstar Q4 earnings: First Look

Spot truck broker’s Q1 outlook disappoints

Todd Maiden
Landstar will host a call to discuss fourth-quarter results with analysts at 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Freight broker Landstar System missed fourth-quarter expectations Wednesday after the market closed.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported earnings per share of $1.31, which fell short of the $1.34 consensus estimate. Management’s guidance range was $1.25 to $1.45.

Revenue of $1.21 billion was up 0.4% year over year and slightly ahead of the $1.2 billion consensus estimate (in line with management’s forecast of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion).

Total loads hauled by truck fell 3.4% y/y (compared to management’s forecast of down 4% to up 1%). Revenue per load was up 3.1% (compared to guidance of flat to up 4%).


SONAR: The National Truckload Index (linehaul only – NTIL) for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). The NTIL is based on an average of booked spot dry van loads from 250,000 lanes. The NTIL is a seven-day moving average of linehaul spot rates excluding fuel. To learn more about SONAR, click here.

Landstar (NASDAQ: LSTR) issued first-quarter EPS guidance of $1.05 to $1.25, well shy of the $1.36 consensus estimate. A revenue forecast of $1.075 billion to $1.175 billion was also below consensus of $1.19 billion.

Loads hauled by truck are to be 7% to 2% lower y/y in the first quarter, with revenue per load 2% lower to 3% higher y/y.

Landstar will host a call to discuss fourth-quarter results with analysts at 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Table: Landstar’s key performance indicators

