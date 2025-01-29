Landstar Q4 earnings: First Look

Freight broker Landstar System missed fourth-quarter expectations Wednesday after the market closed.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported earnings per share of $1.31, which fell short of the $1.34 consensus estimate. Management’s guidance range was $1.25 to $1.45.

Revenue of $1.21 billion was up 0.4% year over year and slightly ahead of the $1.2 billion consensus estimate (in line with management’s forecast of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion).

Total loads hauled by truck fell 3.4% y/y (compared to management’s forecast of down 4% to up 1%). Revenue per load was up 3.1% (compared to guidance of flat to up 4%).