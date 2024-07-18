Large truck crash fatalities fell 11% in 2023

WASHINGTON — Deaths from crashes involving at least one large truck fell 11% in 2023, according to the latest data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, hitting the lowest point in six years.

The drop in fatalities – from 5,417 in 2022 to 4,807 in 2023 – followed a corresponding 7% decrease in crashes overall that involved at least one large truck, which fell from 168,816 to 156,553. Injuries resulting from such crashes decreased 3%, from 76,550 to 74,001.

Large-truck crashes and fatalities spiked in 2021, during the height of the pandemic, but have come down in each of the past two years since then. The 4,807 deaths in 2023 was the lowest since 2018, when FMCSA recorded 4,984 fatalities (see chart).

The full-year Motor Carrier Management Information System (MCMIS) data released by FMCSA on Tuesday follows a trend that started in the first quarter of 2023, which showed fatalities down 14% compared with the same period in 2022.



