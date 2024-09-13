Louisiana ports quickly restore normal operations after Hurricane Francine

Louisiana ports are reporting that they sustained no major damage during Hurricane Francine.

The storm, which hit Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday, quickly weakened after making landfall. Ports along the coast conducted damage assessments on Thursday but reported no significant damage.

Ports in Louisiana were open Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Galveston and Orange ports in Texas were open with restrictions.

The Port of New Orleans, which handles containerized and breakbulk cargo, resumed normal operations Friday and did not sustain significant damage to port facilities or infrastructure, a port spokesperson said. A Port of Plaquemines spokesperson also said the port was not damaged in the storm.



