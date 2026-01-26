New analysis sees ocean rates set to fall further

Ocean shipping rates out of Asia fell by double-digits to the United States and Europe, new analysis shows, following the ramp-up in demand ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.

The Drewry World Container Index (WCI) decreased 10% to $2,212 per forty-foot equivalent unit (FEU) for the second consecutive week, primarily on weaker rates on trans-Pacific and Asia–Europe trade routes.

Softer post-holiday demand led carriers to increase blanked (cancelled or postponed) sailings, Drewry said. Spot rates from Shanghai to New York were 11% lower at $3,191 per FEU; Shanghai to Los Angeles prices decreased 12% to $2,546 per FEU.

Drewry expects freight rates on the trade to decline further in the coming weeks.