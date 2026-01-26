New Houthi video threatens more Red Sea terror attacks

A Middle East rebel militia threatened more violence against Red Sea shipping if the United States follows through on threats to attack Iran.

The Houthi militia based in Yemen released a theatrical-style trailer Sunday depicting a cargo ship, military vessel and what appears to be a tanker on fire set to an ominous score and closing with the single Arabic word, “Soon”.

The video comes after President Donald Trump earlier threatened a U.S. military response to the killing of Iranians protesting the Islamic government led by cleric Ali Khamenei. As many as 35,000 protesters have reportedly died in the demonstrations demanding economic reforms.

Trump in a social media post at the outset of the demonstrations urged protesters to continue, saying “help is on the way.” But Washington has taken a wait-and-see approach as Tehran reasserted control over the protests that at first seemed to threaten the regime.