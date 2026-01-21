New Trump Greenland threats rattle global shipping

President Donald Trump this week threatened to impose 10% tariffs, escalating to 25% by June, on eight European nations for opposing the sale of Greenland to the United States.

But as events unfolded, then threat seemed to be over just as fresh anxiety started to reverberate through a global shipping industry hoping to shore up uneven rates across regions.

Trump on Wednesday posted that he would not levy new tariffs after reaching a framework agreement with the EU on Greenland.

Trump earlier posted on social media his plans to levy 10% tariffs starting Feb. 1 on Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom for opposing his efforts to acquire Greenland. Levies will increase to 25% in June if no deal is agreed to.