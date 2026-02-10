Northwest Seaport Alliance, PNW ports join on new inland hub

The Northwest Seaport Alliance and three regional ports will partner on development of an Inland Logistics Hub to aid development of Washington state trade.
The NWSA joined with the Port of Benton, Port of Pasco and Port of Walla Walla in signing an interlocal agreement to develop the center in the Tri-Cities region of southeastern Washington. The Tri-Cities includes the contiguous Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland, along with West Richland. The population of 250,000-300,000 is one of the fastest-growing in the state, with an economy focused on science, engineering, manufacturing, and agriculture.
“This partnership establishes a framework for joint efforts to enhance international trade, expand cargo movement and strengthen Washington state’s supply chain infrastructure,” the partners said in a release. They did not disclose financial details or offer a timeline.
In 2023 the Tri-Cities generated more than $796 million in goods exports, according to data from the United States Trade Representative, mostly processed foods, fruits and vegetables, as well as contributions from the technology and manufacturing sectors.
The ports of Seattle and Tacoma comprise the NWSA. Benton and Pasco are located on the Columbia River; Walla Walla has offices at Walla Walla Regional Airport, about a 20 minute drive from the Oregon border.
The planners see the hub leveraging available industrial-zoned land with highway access and direct Class I rail connections via BNSF (NYSE: BRK-B) and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) to coastal seaports.
Inland locations offer freight transportation planners lower development costs and less traffic congestion than those closer to major ports and metropolitan areas.
New logistics capabilities at the hub will include intermodal transfer, warehousing, distribution centers, and barge access via the Columbia-Snake River system.
The partners also see the hub as a means to drive increased economic development and jobs across the mix of urban and rural communities; improve export access for eastern Washington agricultural and industrial products, and attract new businesses involved in global trade to the state.
The agreement outlines a strategy of joint planning, coordinated marketing to attract global investment, aligned land-use and transportation planning, and collaborative pursuit of funding, all building on the 2024 launch of the Tri-Cities Intermodal rail service, at the Dodd Road Industrial Park.
The ports say the plan preserves their competitive options while leveraging collective resources, and providing lasting value to the state.
“The signing of this Interlocal Agreement marks a significant step forward in regional cooperation,” said NWSA Co-Chair and Port of Tacoma Commission President Dick Marzano, in the release. “By partnering together, we are building resilient trade corridors that will create family-wage jobs, support Washington exporters, and ensure our Puget Sound gateway remains competitive in global markets for generations.”
Port of Walla Walla Commissioner Kip Kelly said that the Inland Logistics Hub will ease congestion in the Puget Sound metro area, improve supply-chain efficiency, and deliver meaningful environmental benefits. “This agreement recognizes that cooperation across regions is essential to a resilient, efficient and globally competitive Washington trade system,” he said.
