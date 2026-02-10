Northwest Seaport Alliance, PNW ports join on new inland hub

The Northwest Seaport Alliance and three regional ports will partner on development of an Inland Logistics Hub to aid development of Washington state trade.

The NWSA joined with the Port of Benton, Port of Pasco and Port of Walla Walla in signing an interlocal agreement to develop the center in the Tri-Cities region of southeastern Washington. The Tri-Cities includes the contiguous Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland, along with West Richland. The population of 250,000-300,000 is one of the fastest-growing in the state, with an economy focused on science, engineering, manufacturing, and agriculture.

“This partnership establishes a framework for joint efforts to enhance international trade, expand cargo movement and strengthen Washington state’s supply chain infrastructure,” the partners said in a release. They did not disclose financial details or offer a timeline.

In 2023 the Tri-Cities generated more than $796 million in goods exports, according to data from the United States Trade Representative, mostly processed foods, fruits and vegetables, as well as contributions from the technology and manufacturing sectors.