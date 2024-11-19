Nyshex closes latest funding round, launches shipping rate indexes

The New York Shipping Exchange (Nyshex) announced Tuesday it has closed on its latest funding round and that it’s working with Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) to launch new shipping rate indexes.

Founded in 2015, Nyshex is a facilitator of two-way committed ocean container shipping contracts, ensuring contract performance between carriers and shippers on a shared digital platform. The exchange works to establish clear contract terms, providing an exception resolution process by a neutral third party.

The Series C funding round was led by Collate Capital with participation from all of Nyshex’s other major investors, which include Goldman Sachs Alternatives, NewRoad Capital and Blumberg Capital. Details on the funding round were not disclosed. As of May, it had raised $68.8 million since inception, according to PitchBook.

“We are delighted to have completed the first close of our Series C and to welcome ICE as a shareholder,” said Gordon Downes, CEO and co-founder of Nyshex, in a news release. “Our collaboration with ICE and the additional capital allows us to expand upon our services.”



