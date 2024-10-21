ONE, DP World box up hope for breast cancer awareness

The magenta hue of Ocean Network Express once again supplied the perfect medium to help support a good cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To mark #WearItPink Day Oct. 18 in the United Kingdom, employees at DP World’s terminal at the Port of Southampton used 21 of the eye-catching ONE containers to spell out a universal message of “HOPE” garnished with a pink ribbon.

There are 55,000 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in the U.K. each year, accounting for 15% of all new cancer cases.

Ocean Network Express Europe & Africa have 100 specially branded Pink Ribbon containers in service around the world. The line said it will donate $100 to Brussels-based Breast International Group for each photo of the containers posted to LinkedIn.